Andhra Pradesh: Portal for admissions to promote social inclusion

By ANI Published Date - 07:15 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

The Principal Secretary of School of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh had notified the opening of the online portal for facilitating admissions under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE on 26th February 2023

Vijayawada: The Principal Secretary of School of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh had notified the opening of the online portal for facilitating admissions under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act (RTE) on 26th February 2023. This recent government order mandates the allotment of 25% of seats in Class I of all Private Unaided Schools, including IB/ICSE/CBSE/State syllabus schools in the State, and admissions under it have begun for the year from today.

This initiative is aimed at promoting socially inclusive access to education for all children in the State, irrespective of their socioeconomic backgrounds. Implementation of this education policy has been challenging, but the A.P. Government hopes to address key issues by leveraging technology to ease the administrative burden. The RTE Section 12(1)(c) admissions were initiated in AP from the academic year 2022-23 onwards and are in their second year of implementation. This announcement is regarding starting the admission process for the academic year of 2023-24.

Enabling the process of RTE 12(1)(c) admissions online is in line with the Government’s track record of adeptly using technology for seamless access to other welfare initiatives. Indus Action partnered with the government to support its digital approach and eliminate any difficulties both for parents and government officials during the admissions cycle using its experience of implementation of Section 12(1)(c) both in offline and online formats in 19 other States.