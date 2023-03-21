Andhra Pradesh: Ragi gruel for school children with Rs.86 crore a year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday launched distribution of ragi gruel for school children at a cost of Rs.86 crore per annum.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that school children should not suffer due to malnutrition which was why the scheme was launched as part of the many measures his government had taken up to provide children the necessary amenities.

The ragi gruel would be given to school children thrice a week and out of the Rs.86 crore expenditure, Satyasai Trust was spending Rs.42 crore while the government spent Rs.44 crore, he revealed, and thanked Satyasai Trust for its gesture.