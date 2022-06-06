Andhra Pradesh: Record Rs 10 crore donations to Tirumala temple

Published Date - 06:11 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Tirumala: Devotees from Tamil Nadu donated Rs.10 crore to Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Monday.

This is a record for donations received on a single day in the history of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Gopala Balakrishnan, a devotee from Tirunelveli of Tamil Nadu, donated seven crore rupees for seven trusts of the TTD including Annadanam trust. Besides, A Star Testing and Inspection Private Ltd., donated one crore rupees, while Balkrishna Fuel Station Organisation donated one crore rupees for Srivani Trust. Also, Seahub Inspection Services donated one crore rupees for SV Veda Parirakshana Trust on the day.

The cheques by the respective donors were handed over to TTD Joint Executive Officer Dharma Reddy.

