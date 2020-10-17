Andhra Pradesh reports 5,529 recoveries,3676 new COVID-19 cases

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh recorded 5,529 recoveries and 3,676 new coronavirus positive cases, while 24 fatalities were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The latest bulletin showed 7,76,251 total confirmed cases, 7,32,743 recoveries and 6,406 deaths so far.

The active cases declined further to 37,102, it said.

More than 70,000 sample tests were conducted,,according to the bulletin.

East Godavari district added 567, West Godavari 531 and Chittoor 473 fresh cases.

Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts reported only 91 new cases each.

Chittoor saw five more Covid-19 deaths while Guntur and Krishna reported four more each, the bulletin added.

The overall infection positivity rate slid further to 11.14 per cent after a total of 69.91 lakh samples were tested in the state so far, at the rate of 1,30,922 per million population.

AP is behind Maharashtra (19.73 per cent) and Karnataka (11.63 per cent) in the infection rate, while the national average stood at 7.97 per cent.

