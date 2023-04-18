Andhra Pradesh: Vizag Steel Plant DGM dies in office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Visakhapatnam: Deputy General Manager of Production, Planning and Monitoring (PPM) in the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, TVV Prasad, 50, died of a heart attack in his office on Monday.

According to the police, Prasad suddenly collapsed while going to his chambers on the third floor. RINL personnel rushed him to the steel general hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Prasad joined RINL as a management trainee in 1995 and rose through hard work. On a complaint from his colleague Sahadev Kumar, who is also a DGM, the police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances, and are investigating.

