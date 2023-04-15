JD Lakshminarayana’s suggestion to save Vizag steel plant

The former CBI joint director, JD Lakshminarayana participated in a padayatra taken out by the steel workers from Kurmannapalem to Simhachalam to protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

Visakhapatnam: Former joint director of CBI VV Lakshminarayana on Saturday filed a bid with regard to working capital and raw material for the Visakhapatnam steel plant through a private company. According to information, there were as many as 22 bids declaring expression of interest in the steel plant.

Lakshminarayana revealed that he had bid on behalf of the Visakhapatnam people and would raise funds for the steel plant in a novel way like crowd funding and digital transfer systems. If 8.5 crore Telugu people could donate at the rate of Rs.100 per month, it would work out to Rs.850 crore and if this continued for four months, they could successfully bail out the steel plant, he opined.

The former CBI joint director also participated in a padayatra taken out by the steel workers from Kurmannapalem to Simhachalam to protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant. They decried the double speak of the Centre with regard to disinvestment and declared that they would not stop the agitation till the privatisation move was dropped.

