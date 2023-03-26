Andhra Pradesh: Waltair achieves highest ever revenue of Rs.9000 crore

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has achieved the highest ever revenue by crossing Rs 9000 crore five days ahead of closing of the Financial Year 2022-23.

Last year in 2021-22, the Division had achieved Rs 8498.86 crore.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Waltair Division created a record of 68.12 million tonnes in loading, registering a record growth of 1.24 MT i.e., from April 1, 2022 to March 25, 2023. The Division has loaded 66.88 MT of freight in the last financial year. With its overall best performance, the Division achieved this remarkable performance in a span of just 350 days as against 360 days loaded in last fiscal’s corresponding period. Waltair Division had loaded 61.17 MT of cargo in 366 days in the fiscal 2020-21 and took 335 days in fiscal 2021-22 for the same loading, he recalled.

Congratulating the team of Waltair Division, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said this rare feat was made possible due to the outstanding performance of all the departments despite various constraints such as natural disasters, security reasons, doubling and triple line works, less demand for Iron ore and other safety related modernization works in the Division.