Visakhapatnam: Waltair division allocated Rs.2,857 crore in the budget

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division has been allocated a record Rs 2857.85 crore in the union Budget for the financial year 2023-24.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, the allocations include Rs.2185 crore for doubling, Rs.261.43 crore for track renewals, Rs.285 crore for new lines and Rs.51.13 crore for traffic facility.