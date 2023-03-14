AP: Waltair Division working on zero carbon emission zone

Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Visakhapatnam: With focus on reducing the net carbon emission to zero before 2030, Waltair division is adopting a holistic vision of being an environment friendly, efficient, cost effective, punctual and a modern carrier of passengers as well as freight, in order to serve the growing needs of the Nation.

According to Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, the Division has achieved 100% electrification in its entire jurisdiction by 2020-21 with its abstract Route Km (Broad Gauge) of 1106.444 km and the Track Km (Broad Gauge) 2438.426 km electrified. By achieving 100% electrification in this division, the eco-friendly mode of railway transportation has been ensured, thus reducing dependence on imported crude oil which inturn has resulted in saving of precious foreign exchange for the Nation.

Besides, haulage and sectional capacity has also enhanced by eliminating detention due to traction changes, he added.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi recalled that the division had planned electrification of its entire network, which is an environment friendly and pollution reduction measure, the task was completed by 2021-22. Further, Head-On-Generation systems, Bio-Toilets and LED lights were incorporated which recreate the train itself into a travel mode that’s kinder to the environment and enhances passenger comfort. Due to 100 per cent electrification, reduction of annual fuel bill of about Rs. 793 crore. has been effected, along with reduction in carbon emission of about 42,494 ton annually. Further, fuel worth Rs 35.49 crore per annum was saved thus resulting in reduction of carbon emission by 11,000 metric tons per annum.

“The advantages of electrification is that Railways will become an environmentally-friendly mode of transport which reduces dependence on imported fossil fuel, thereby saving precious foreign currency and at the same time reduces carbon emission. It will reduce operating cost and haulage of heavier freight trains and longer passenger trains with high haulage capacity Electric Locomotives would increase throughput. Waltair Division popularly known as Blue Chip Division is spanning in three states and 9 districts, with a mix of goods and passenger traffic sections. Its major passenger corridors comprise of 213 kilometres Duvvada-Palasa section on Howrah-Chennai trunk route and 139 kilometres Vizianagaram- Rayagada Section. The 446 kilometres Kottavalsa-Kirandul single line connecting Bailadilla iron ore mines with Major ports is the most precious goods corridor of Waltair Division and 167 Kilometres Koraput-Rayagada lines also serves goods and passenger traffic to the Division. The 90 kilometres Naupada-Gunupur branch line, is the exclusive broad gauge passenger service line. Waltair Division is spread over 2500 kilometres,” Tripathi stated.

The Division is also focussing on alternative energy resources for Environment friendly modes. Due to commissioning of Solar power plants at various stations and services buildings, saving achieved towards energy charges in 2022-23 (up to Jan) Rs. 62,22,887.

Several Green initiatives taken by the Division saw it credited with ‘Green Co’ certificates for Diesel Loco Shed and Electric Loco Shed with Silver ratings and also ISO 14001:2015 certificates. Green certification mainly covers assessment of parameters having direct bearing on the environment, such as, energy conservation measures, use of renewable energy, GreenHouse Gas emission reduction, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, recycling etc. Visakhapatnam Railway Station has also achieved Green Certification with Platinum rating. 7 Stations over the Division got consent to operate certification by Pollution Control Boards, ISO 14001:2015 certificates etc.