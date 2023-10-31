Andhra train accident: Railways gets all lines operational

All three lines affected by the train accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalli are now fit for train operations

By ANI Updated On - 10:22 AM, Tue - 31 October 23

Representational Image

Amaravati: All three lines affected by the train accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalli are now fit for train operations, according to railway officials.

“Middle line fit for train operations at 11.29 PM, last night after track and overhead equipment works.

The first train on the middle line passed the affected area at 0055hrs (12.55a.m) last night.” stated the railway release.

Earlier, the first coaching train passed in Upline at 1436hrs (02.36 pm) and in Down Line, the first goods train passed at 14:25hrs (02.25 pm), yesterday. Now, all the three lines between Alamanda and Kantakapalli are now fit for train movement.

The death toll in the train collision in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 14 in Vizianagaram district, police said.

Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway said that the rescue operation is over and the focus has now shifted to track restoration work.

“The rescue operation is over now. We have arranged buses and trains for the stranded passengers. A total of 18 trains have been cancelled and 22 trains have been diverted. We are trying to clear the track by 4 pm today,” Biswajit Sahu said.

Biswajit Sahu further said that victims with minor injuries have been admitted to the nearby Alamanda hospital.

“Passengers with minor injuries are getting first aid treatment in Alamanda Hospital, and those with serious injuries have been shifted to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam Hospital. We arranged trains and buses for the stranded passengers. Many trains have been cancelled and diverted. We are informing the passengers through SMS, and we have set up a help desk,” he said.

Sahu further added that 18 trains had been cancelled and 22 trains were diverted.

“Our two ART (Accident Relief Train) teams are working there and all the staff from Sambalpur headquarters division are working there and we are trying to clear the track by 4 p.m. in the evening,” he further said.

A few coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said. The Divisional Railway Manager said that three coaches were involved in the accident.

Earlier, on Sunday, a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train resulted in multiple coaches being derailed and a large number of people sustaining injuries, some of which proved to be fatal.