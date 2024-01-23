Anganwadi workers call off strike in Andhra Pradesh

It may be recalled that about 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers have been on a strike since December 12. They also launched a fast-unto-death protest on January 17.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 January 2024, 10:08 AM

Hyderabad: Anganwadi workers and helpers who were on a State-wide agitation for the past 42 days announced that they were calling off their strike, with Andhra Pradesh government agreed to fulfil their main demands late on Monday.

Following the meeting with Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Government Advisor (Public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, union leaders announced that the State government had responded positively to some of their demands and subsequently they have decided to call off their strike. The union leaders explained that the government agreed to look into the issue of enhancing their salaries in July and also to give the same to them in writing.

They pointed out that they have asked the State government to withdraw cases registered against the staff during the agitation and also pay the their salaries. Botcha told them that the issue would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

They added the government agreed to increase the retirement age of Anganwadi staff to 62 years and also extend YSR Bhima facility to them. The government had also agreed to increase the retirement benefits to the Anganwadis.

The talks were held after a tense situation prevailed in NTR district with police foiling the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest of the Anganwadi workers. Taking serious view of the agitation that continued for more than 30 days, the State government served termination letters to Anganwadi workers.

It may be recalled that about 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers have been on a strike since December 12. They also launched a fast-unto-death protest on January 17.