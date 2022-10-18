Anil Kapoor and Norwegian dance crew groove to his iconic songs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: If you have been active on social media this last year, you would have surely come across a viral video where a bunch of foreigners grooved to ‘kala chashma’ at a wedding function. The men seen in the video belong to a famous Norwegian dance group, Quick Style.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is a fantastic dancer himself, collaborated with the dancers to recreate his iconic songs. The ‘Guru Dev’ actor and the Quick Style together posted videos on their Instagram profiles, which is now going viral.

In their first reel, the crew funnily grooved to the actor’s famous song, ‘Ek ladki ko dekha to aisa laga’. In another reel, they used the song, ‘Pyaar bina chain kaha re’.

Dressed in a colourful shirt, Kapoor, who is known for his age-defying looks, grabbed eyeballs with this collaboration. With over 1.6 million views of the clip, netizens are showering love on the star.

“Jab tak suraj chaand rahega majnu bhai jawan rahega(sic),” wrote one user. “Oh yes!!! can’t ignore the moves and joy in this video. Just perfect(sic),” wrote another.

Users also mentioned that collaboration between an established star and an upcoming dance crew was refreshing. Many called for collaborations with other actors as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)