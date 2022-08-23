Watch: Team India’s victory dance on ‘Kala Chashma’ after ODI series wins

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:57 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: After Shubman Gill’s top-class 130 took India to 289-8, Zimbabwe was down and out in the run chase at 169-7. KL Rahul-led Team India edged past hosts Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI on Monday to complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash.

It is known that there is no dearth of energetic dancers in the team and breaking out to an impromptu dance is the usual norm after such a win. Sharing a video of such a celebration on Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shubman Gill, wrote, “That’s how we celebrate the win.”

The video begins with skipper KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan panning their hands away from the camera with the rest of the team in the background. Following the trend, the cricketers grooved to the ‘Kala Chasma’ song from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, and others are seen converting the dressing room into a dance floor while they celebrate the victory by dancing, cheering, and hooting. The video which now has over 13.5 million views has gone viral. Netizens showered praises for the team on their series win.

Though Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza fought hard with his incredible sixth ODI century, India survived the scare to win the third and final ODI by 13 runs. With 33 needed off the last three overs, India took out the last three wickets, including Evans and Raza in successive overs to complete a narrow victory as Zimbabwe just fell short of crossing the line.

