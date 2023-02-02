Anil Kapoor shares throwback pictures from his 4 decades journey

Taking to Instagram, Anil treated fans with stunning old pictures.

By ANI Updated On - 11:55 AM, Thu - 2 February 23

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor, who has been a part of the film industry for almost forty years and has bagged multiple awards for his performances, dropped throwback pictures on social media on Wednesday.

In the first picture, Anil shared the stage space with his close friend Anupam Kher and Aruna Irani while receiving the award.

Candid moment of Anil and Madhuri Dixit while receiving the award for their film ‘Beta’.

Madhuri and Anil have also starred together in ‘Pukar’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Beta’ and ‘Ram Lakhan’. In 2019, they reunited for ‘Total Dhamaal’.

One of the images showed him with Neetu Kapoor.

He was seen with Rakesh Roshan.

Sharing the series of pictures, “In the 4 decades that I’ve been around, tides have changed, talent has changed, tastes have changed and audiences certainly have changed…The one thing that hasn’t changed is the virtue of hard work, persistence and conviction, and they are rewards enough.. But a few awards don’t hurt.” As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Mukti Mohan wrote, “Shine on sir. You deserve each one of them and many many more.” Director-actor Raj Singh Chaudhary wrote, “Sirrr. now this is what is called legendary and a legacy.” One of the users, “You been amazing actor .. from Shakti woh saat Din and till date you have had us entertained and motivated to watch movies . You are icon for us.” Talking about Anil Kapoor’s work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller web series ‘The Night Manager’ opposite Aditya Roy Kapur which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand’s next ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.