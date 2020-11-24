Anil Ravipudi participates in Green India Challenge

As part of this Challenge, Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, participated and planted saplings at Araku which falls near Vizag along with Gali Sampath’s film unit.

By | Published: 6:07 pm

The Green India Challenge movement started by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar has become contagious and has spread like green fire across all fields. The pandemic has taught a good lesson to mankind — to protect the environment and to hand it over carefully to the future generations.

He was accompanied by Brochevarevarura actor Sree Vishnu and Nata Kirithi Rajendra Prasad. Speaking on the occasion Anil Ravipudi said “We are stuck with some or the other regular busy life style, and we hardly do something to preserve or conserve our environment, we are just watching what others are doing, I feel extremely happy and thankful that J Santosh Kumar has taken that responsibility on his shoulders and motivating everyone across all the fields. I nominate all my friends, well-wishers to take up this challenge and spread greenery.”

