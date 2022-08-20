Anirudh Ravichander announces first-ever Indian concert tour

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:45 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Chennai: One of India’s most popular music directors, Anirudh Ravichander, has officially announced his first-ever India concert tour. The music director, who has delivered several chartbusters including the worldwide sensational hit ‘Why this Kolaveri’, has announced this tour in celebration of his tenth year in the film industry.

After 10 years, the day we’ve been waiting for is finally here! Its gonna be the biggest ever🔥 Namma Chennai & Coimbatore, Sep & Oct 2022, here we come🕺💃#OnceUponATimeTour 🚀 Our first ever concert in our land🥁 Loading💥 #LetsGoCrazy 🥳@DisneyPlusHS @vijaytelevision — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) August 11, 2022



While the dates are yet to be revealed, the concerts are planned at Chennai and Coimbatore during the months of September and October 2022.

While the Coimbatore concert has been planned as a Live-in concert, the Chennai show will be a first-of-its kind experience with the entire concert being live streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar as well.

Music lovers and hardcore fans of Rockstar Anirudh from other cities will have the opportunity to experience and join the concert live from their devices, streamed with top-notch visual and sound clarity.

Anirudh, one of the country’s leading music directors and a heartthrob rockstar for millions, recently revealed the plans for his concert on social media, sending fans into an excited frenzy.