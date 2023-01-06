Anjali’s friend Nidhi taken to police station for probe

Delhi Police on Friday took Nidhi, the friend of Anjali, who died after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1, to the Sultanpuri police station to join the investigation, said an official.

By IANS Published Date - 12:23 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Kumar Singh told IANS, “She has been called by police to join the investigation.”

He clarified that she has not been detained or arrested as was being reported in a section of the media.

A police team brought Nidhi to join the investigation, said an official, adding that the entire timeline of the incident and statement of the accused and eyewitness was being verified as a part of the investigation.

Earlier, police had recorded the statement of Nidhi under section 164 CrPC. She was with Anjali when the incident occurred on the fateful night.

Police have arrested six accused, Ashutosh, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal.

Meanwhile, the sources also claimed that Deepak Khanna, one of the accused, was in fact at home all day and was asked by the other accused to take the blame since he was the only person with a driving licence.

Deepak even brought auto-rickshaw of his uncle to take the accused to their homes.

A CCTV footage was also doing rounds on social media in which it could be seen that on the night of the incident after handing over the car to Ashutosh, the accused left the place in an auto-rickshaw owned by Deepak’s uncle, but the driver’s face is not clear.