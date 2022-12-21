NIA to takeover terror attack conspiracy case: Hyderabad CP

“The case has national security ramifications and pan-India probe is required. The NIA is already working with us and soon the case would be taken up by the agency fully,” said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:20 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: The terror attack conspiracy case busted by the Hyderabad police with the arrest of three alleged suspects Abdul Zahed, Mohd Sameeduddin and Maaz Hassan Farooq, in October would be taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

The three terror suspects were arrested by the Hyderabad police on October 1 following information that they had received a consignment of four hand grenades from a few persons. The police recovered the grenades and also seized Rs. 5.41 lakh in cash from them. The trio had allegedly planned to carryout terror attacks in the city before the Dasara festival.

The police had tracked down the hawala transactions between Zahed and the handlers. Three Hyderabad men Farhatullah Ghauri, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu, who are hiding in Pakistan and working with different terror organizations are accused in the case.