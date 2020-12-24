Ankura Hospital expanding footprint in TS, AP

Adding five new hospitals in next 15 months with a cumulative investment of about Rs 125 crore

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Ankura Hospital, a super specialty hospital chain dedicated to women and children, is expanding its operations by adding five more hospitals in Telugu States by next fiscal, with an investment of about Rs 125 crore.

There are plans to come out with hospitals in Warangal and Karimnagar in Telangana, and Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. In 2022, the company will foray into Karnataka as well.

Dr Krishna Prasad, MD, Ankura Hospital, told Telangana Today, “In addition to adding more hospitals, we are strengthening our surgical capabilities. We have a team of paediatric surgeons and in 2022 we may create a dedicated paediatric cardiac unit with advanced facilities, looking at the surge in cardiac cases.”

The hospital currently has a total capacity of 800 operational beds spread across nine locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. There are seven hospitals in Hyderabad, one each in Khammam and Tirupati.

The tenth hospital will come up in LB Nagar, Hyderabad in the first week of January 2021 with 110 beds by investing Rs 25 crore and taking the total capacity to 910 beds. The total bed capacity will further go up to 1,500 beds by the end of next fiscal by adding four new hospitals, with an investment of about Rs 80-100 crore. The company has 1,500 employees across its facilities.

He added, “In terms of certification, five of our branches are NABH certified and another four are in the process of obtaining certification. The hospital has been setting top priority in designing facilities to minimise and address hospital-acquired infections. We have also been taking sustainability measures across the hospital branches including segregation and handling of hospital waste.”

The hospital which witnessed virtual consultations go up to 70 per cent during the Covid-induced lockdown, is gradually reducing to 30 per cent now.

