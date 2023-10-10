Annual training camp of 7 Telangana Girls Battalion concludes in Hyderabad

The cadets underwent physical training, Yoga, self-defence training, drill practice, firing and personality development.

Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: The annual training camp of 7 Telangana Girls Battalion part of NCC Group Hyderabad was organized at Bison Training Ground, Secunderabad, here from October 1 to 10. The cadets underwent physical training, Yoga, self-defence training, drill practice, firing and personality development.

Lectures-cum-demonstrations such as ‘Negative impact of Artificial Intelligence on Young Minds’, traffic control awareness by Hyderabad Traffic Police, fire fighting techniques by Trimulgherry Fire Station, and Cybercrime programme by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate were also conducted.

Group Commander Colonel Anil Kumar who visited the camp motivated the cadets and urged them to acquire skill sets, which will stand in good stead in their future. A cultural programme was presented by the cadets. A few NCC alumni of NCC Group Hyderabad were also present to share experiences of their NCC days.