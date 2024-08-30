Another high profile lake encroachment by Congress leader

Here is another high profile lake encroachment by Congress leader Kicchannagari Laxma Reddy, Unlike other leaders, KLR occupied a vast area of the Surram or Surya Rao Cheruvu in Mankhal village, Rangareddy.

Hyderabad: Here is another high profile lake encroachment by a Congress leader. Unlike other leaders, this Congress leader occupied a vast area of the Surram or Surya Rao Cheruvu in Mankhal village, Rangareddy.

It was a well planned encroachment. To begin with, the flood flow passage from the upstream areas was converted into a concrete jungle and nearly 50 percent of the lake area was occupied for developing a real estate venture, which is close to Srisailam Highway.

The interesting aspect here that the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the lake, which is spread over 60 acres has not been marked by the officials.

All this was done by Congress leader Kicchannagari Laxma Reddy, popularly known as KLR. He had contested as a Congress candidate from Maheswaram during the Assembly elections. Initially, the venture was developed as KLR Giga Citi and later it was upgraded as Vertex – KLR Giga Citi.

The Surram Cheruvu or Surya Rao Cheruvu is under Mankhal revenue village, Rangareddy. It is spread over 40.20 acres in survey number 139 and 20.12 acres in survey number 140. When there are heavy rains and floods from upstream areas of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport end or Pahadishareef areas, the water flows into the lake.

Since last a few years, a venture is being developed abutting the lake. The venture area expanded further into the lake area and a few concrete constructions took place to avoid flow of water from upstream areas into the lake.

Initially, cement pipelines were laid but when villagers raised objections, box drains were constructed. However, this was not extended till the lake area. Now, the big question is how the rain water from upstream areas flows into the lake.

This apart, villagers complain that the lake, which was spread over 60 acres, had shrunk to nearly half its size. Despite the venture being in the close proximity of Srisailam highway, irrigation officials failed to notice the ‘developments’. More so, they have not fixed the FTL as well.

When Irrigation DEE BD Naik was asked about details, he replied saying that survey of all lakes was conducted and FTL was also fixed. However, he did not share the details of Surram Cheruvu.

A report from the irrigation department clearly mentions that as per revenue records, Surram Cheruvu is spread over 60 acres.

Considering the developments and future requirements, the lake area has to be reclaimed and restored, failing which there was every possibility of neighbouring areas getting flooded, said Tukkuguda Municipality Vice Chairman Bhavani Venkat Reddy, who is also a Congress leader.