Another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra; speeding car knocks down woman in Nashik

51-year-old car driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, arrested

By PTI Updated On - 10 July 2024, 01:06 PM

Nashik: In yet another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a 31-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car knocked her down in Nashik city, police said on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old car driver, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident on Tuesday evening and fled from the spot, was later arrested, they said.

The accused has been identified as Devchand Rambhau Tidme, resident of Dhruv Nagar who worked at a company in Satpur MIDC area here, an official from Gangapur police station said.

The victim, Archana Kishore Shinde, resident of Hanuman Nagar, was walking home after work at around 6 pm when the speeding car hit her from behind on Bardan Phata-Shivaji Nagar Road, near Gangapur Road, the official said.

The woman received a serious head injury. She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Before the accident, two youth coming from the opposite direction saw the car heading towards the woman and they tried to alert the driver. However, the car driver did not reduce the speed and the vehicle hit Shinde. The car driver then fled from the spot, the police said.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area. An alert citizen present at the spot also noted down the car’s number.

The police later reached the driver’s home and arrested him. He was on his way home when the accident took place, the official said.

His medical check-up report indicated he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. As a result, he could not control the vehicle and hit Shinde. After the accident, he did not help the victim and went home instead, the police said.

The Gangapur police have registered a case against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. A probe was on into the case, the police added.

On Sunday, a woman was killed in Mumbai’s Worli area after a BMW car hit a two-wheeler on which she was travelling and dragged her for 1.5 km, police earlier said.

Three persons, including the son of a Shiv Sena politician, have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

Late Sunday night, a police man was killed in Pune when a car rammed into the motorbike of two cops on patrolling duty in Khadki area. A 24-year-old man was arrested in this connection on Monday.

In another hit-and-run incident on Sunday night, a 23-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in Nagpur city.

On February 25, a woman drove her Mercedes car recklessly allegedly under the influence of alcohol and crashed into two men travelling on a scooter on Ram Jhula bridge here. Both riders died after the crash.

The woman surrendered before police on July 1, more than four months after the crash, and was subsequently placed under arrest.

On July 2, a court here ordered her release, terming her arrest in the case unlawful.