Anshul guides Bharat CC to victory in HCA two-day league match

Bharat CC defeated Abhinav Colts by four wickets

By | Published: 6:03 pm

Hyderabad: Anshul Konda slammed an unbeaten 130 as his side Bharat CC defeated Abhinav Colts by four wickets in the A2 division two-day league here on Friday

Brief Scores

A2 division two-day league: Group-1: Pool-B: HUCC 202 in 59.3 overs lost to Rakesh XI 206/9 in 59.1 overs (K Kalyan 81, Satish 4/36);

Team Speed 219 in 59.4 overs bt Mega City 204 in 62.3 overs (Suresh 71; Samrat 3/10, D Manish Reddy 4/33);

Crown CC 240 in 86.4 overs bt PKMCC 206 in 78.4 overs (Srihith 74, Adithya Varma 3/34, Tarun Sai Krishna Murthy 4/16);

Group-2: Pool-B: Secbad Gymkhana 229 in 71 overs lost to Hyd Panthers 232/7 in 57.5 overs (Shivanand Yadav 88, Omkar Singh 69, D Adithya 3/27);

Acrylic CC 188 in 66 overs lost to Vijaypuri Willowmen 189/4 in 50.3 overs (Karan Yadav 78, Ayaan Ahmed 65);

Abhinav Colts 297 in 63.2 overs lost to Bharat CC 298/6 in 83.2 overs (P Koushik 63, Anshul Konda 130no, VA Lakshan Shiva Keerth 62);

Pool-D: Akshit CC 545/9 in 90 overs bt SN Group 294 in 78.3 overs (Pritanshu Rawat 50, Syed Safdar Hyder 100; Anirudh Thakur 5/26);

Mayura CC 251 in 61.3 overs lost to Ameerpet CC 252/5 in 53.2 overs (Faheem 59, Charanjeet Singh 115no);

Raju CC 298 in 69.1 overs bt Manchester 242/8 in 90 overs (B Avinash Ram 100, Md Saif 82, John Abraham 5/24);

Young Citizens 171 in 47.1 overs bt National CC 157 in 45.4 overs (Anvesh Joshi 3/15).

