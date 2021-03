Anshul Konda steals the show in A2 two-day league

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Anshul Konda bagged 7/56 and then hit 66 to star in RJCC’s five-wicket win over Swastik Unione in the A2 two-day cricket league match on Thursday.

Brief scores:

Group-1 PA: Medak Dist 387 in 76.1 overs (K Sridhar 49, Arfaz Ahmed 117, C Sainath 156) vs Balaji Colts 28/3 in 13 overs; Hyd Wanderers 293 in 84.3 overs (Ahmed Bin Faisal 58, SK Rasheed 4/52) vs Galaxy; New Blues 230 in 47.4 overs (Vishnu Vardhan 53, Kunal Daswani 85, Sai Kiran 5/57) vs Sri Shyam 89/2 in 19 overs.

Group-1 PB: WMCC 232 in 71.2 overs (Aditya 51, Anish 69, Sana Karthik 75, Syed Aziz Sufiyan 5/47) vs CCOB 59/2 in 19 overs; Mega City 203 in 64.3 overs (MSS Narain 104, B Nehthik 4/49, Sai Dinakar 3/54) vs Team Speed 54/2 in 13 overs; Ours CC 256 in 83.5 overs (B Sai Vamshi 104, D Manish 67, K Kaushik 3/58, Md Khalid 5/40) vs HBCC; PKMCC 84 in 36 overs (Saketh Ram 4/28) lost to Cheerful Chums 87/1 in 19.5 overs.

Group-2 PB: Hyd Panthers 128 in 41.3 overs (Sunil Kumar 5/35) lost to SK Blues 129/1 in 16 overs (Srikar 72); Adams XI 105 in 30.5 overs (M P Praveen Kumar 5/19) lost to Manikumar CC 107/1 in 29.5 overs (K Anirudh 51no); Noble CC 340 in 81 overs (Krishna Kant Chari 169, Akash Y 50, Kiran Paul 3/46) vs XI Masters; Shanti XI 246/10 in 68.1 overs (Mehul Dayani 59, Abdul Khader 56, Md Ayub Khan 3/ 42, VM Dhanush 3/6) vs Vijaypuri Willommen 93/2 in 20 overs; Bharat CC 165 in 55.2 overs (M Vasu Deva Raju 3/15) vs Acrylic CC 169/3 in 41.3 overs (Sai Pratheek 68, Chitransh 50no); Secbad Gymkhana 87/9 in 19.3 overs (B Shashant 6/25) lost to Karimnagar Dist 90/1 in 12.5 overs; Saint Sai 95 in 27.1 overs (Sumeeth Reddy 5/15) lost to Abhinav Colts 98/2 in 12.2 overs; Vijayanand CC 230 in 52.3 overs (M Abhinav 89, Preetham 3/40) vs Hyd Cricket Academy 91/7 in 39 overs (Abhinav 3/18); Mayura 148in 42.2 overs (Adeeb 90no) lost to Warangal Dist 149/3 in 17.4 overs (K Pradeep 51).

Group-2 PC: Victoria CC 109 in 40.3 overs (Mir Syed Ali 5/21, Samuel B 3/26) lost to Sunshine 110/3 in 18 overs; Swastik Union 169 in 44.3 overs (Vrishab Reddy 81, Anshul Konda 7/56) lost to RJCC 170/5 in 38.3 overs (Anshul Konda 66); Hyd Titans 161 in 64.1 overs (Sudhir G 3/41) vs Vijay CC 101in 23 overs (Mahas Oruganti 3/32)

Top Performers

Centurions: Arfaz Ahmed 117, C Sainath 156, MSS Narain 104, B Sai Vamshi 104, Krishna Kant Chari 169

Five or more wickets: Sai Kiran 5/57, Syed Aziz Sufiyan 5/47, Md Khalid 5/40, Sunil Kumar 5/35, M P Praveen Kumar 5/19, B Shashant 6/25, Sumeeth Reddy 5/15, Anshul Reddy 7/56

