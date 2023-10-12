Anthemically industrial: ‘Jai Ganesha’ from Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff’s upcoming sci-fi-action-epic film ‘Ganapath’ has released its latest track ‘Jai Ganesha’, and it is booming with grandeur and energy. Groovy, anthemic, experimental, ‘Jai Ganesha’ has everything one could ask of any mainstream track when wishing for something different.

The song has a very unconventional sound which not only oozes a level of spiritual fervour but also has an anthemic feel to it, particularly with the chorus which is so catchy that you can’t help but sing along.

Blending traditional bhakti music with electronic, folk, industrial, and heavy metal, ‘Jai Ganesha’ is soaring loud in both its palette as well as eclectic and artistic in its overall sonic choices.

The eclectic part comes due to the experimentation which fuses in a very traditional Bollywood style with something totally unconventional, making it both alien and yet somehow familiar. Nothing here is overdone and all is kept to point.

Doing justice to the overall movie production of ‘Ganapath’, the sound design is absolutely epic. It features an extremely open room with massive breathing space allowing all the instruments to breathe, and the vocals also have enough space to shine.

But what is really astounding in the production is the incorporation of industrial elements as there are a bunch of weird audio samples that have been used in small bits, and while usually these samples are known to overpower most sonic textures, the detailed and intricate production here is very well done.

Then of course, the star of the music video is Tiger Shroff and showcasing his massive muscles and abs, there is some background dancing though it is not done in the typical film style either as it feels more devotional and natural, rather than just something that was choreographed to dance along with.

The music video also does justice to the title of the film as Tiger is very clearly a devotee of Lord Ganesha, and doing a whole pooja of worshiping the deity. He is in blazingly epic and shows his devotion as the song ends with the epic chant of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’.

A sci-fi film which showcases a dystopian future and the concept of a chosen hero who will liberate the oppressed, ‘Ganapath’ will hit theaters on October 20, and stars Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Eli AvrRam, and Sarwan Ali Palijo in pivotal roles.