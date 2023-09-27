Teaser release for Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Ganapath’ postponed; New poster revealed

The film's teaser, originally scheduled for release on Wednesday, has been postponed to September 29 by the makers.

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 AM, Wed - 27 September 23

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ on Wednesday postponed the teaser release date of their film.

Earlier, the film’s official teaser was set to be unveiled on Wednesday but the makers have now shifted the date to September 29.

They shared the update on Wednesday morning with a new poster of the film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Tiger Shroff shared the new poster of the film which he captioned, “Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas. #Ganapath Teaser coming out on 29th September, 2023. In cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October.”

In the poster, Tiger can be seen posing with his co-star Kriti Sanon.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

‘Ganapath – A Hero Is Born’ pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, ‘Ganapath – A Hero Is Born’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from ‘Ganapath’, Tiger will also be seen in the upcoming action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Kriti, on the other hand, will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Do Patti’ alongside Kajol in her kitty.