Anti-Agnipath stir indicator of unemployment crisis in India: KTR

By Agencies Published: Updated On - 01:18 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

A mob vandalises trains and railway properties at the Secunderabad Railway Station in protest against the Central governments Agnipath scheme, near Hyderabad, Friday, June 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: With protests against the Centre’s new ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment of defence personnel turning violent in several parts of the country, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Friday said the stir indicates the unemployment problem in the country.

“The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath ??????? Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath ??????? From One Rank – One Pension to proposed No Rank – No Pension!,” Rama Rao, known as KTR, tweeted.

The Ministry of Defence had on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as “Agniveer” for a period of four years, including training period.