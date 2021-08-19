Anti-larval drive held at Khammam

Khammam: With the incidence of viral fever increasing gradually, the district administrations of Khammam and Kothagudem have launched measures to prevent spread of diseases.

According to health officials, about 136 dengue cases were reported in Khammam district since January. The cases were recorded in Kallur division located on Telangana-Andhra Pradesh borders. In Kothagudem, nearly 35 dengue cases were reported in Bhadrachalam agency villages from January till date. Similarly around 100 malaria cases were registered during the past few months, the DM&HO, Dr JVL Sirisha said.

The highest number of malaria cases were registered in June and July months in the district and around 412 health camps have been conducted in various mandals to screen the villagers, she informed.

Kothagudem District Collector D Anudeep visited Samitibattupalli village in Karakagudem mandal on Thursday and took out a padayatra during which he supervised the process of dropping oil balls in water pools and drains to kill mosquito larvae.

He told the villagers to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings by cleaning abandoned tyres, utensils, and water tanks. Dry-day should be observed daily to prevent mosquitoes breeding and outdoors where there was water stagnation should be covered with gravel.

In Khammam, the District Collector, VP Gautham held a meeting with district officials on Wednesday evening and directed them to carry out a dry-day campaign for the next 15 days along with a fever survey.

He told health officials to organise special medical camps in the villages where a high number of dengue fevers were registered. Data related to patients undergoing treatment at private and government hospitals and diagnostic centres has to be gathered.

Steps have to be taken to ensure that ELISA tests to detect dengue fever should be conducted in government hospitals alone. Private hospitals and diagnostic centres have to be barred from conducting the test, he suggested.

