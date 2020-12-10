Anupam Kher debuts as a podcast show host

From childhood mischiefs to the highs and lows – and lessons that came along – his acting journey, the actor shares anecdotal incidents from his life experiences.

New Delhi: Actor and best-selling author Anupam Kher has launched his podcast show ‘Anupam Cares’ with iHeart Podcast. Following the launch of his third book ‘Your Best Day Is Today!’, the actor-author gave a sneak peek by releasing the trailer of his podcast on his Twitter handle, earlier this month.

From childhood mischiefs to the highs and lows – and lessons that came along – his acting journey, the actor shares anecdotal incidents, interesting trivia and insightful learnings from his life experiences. Each episode will also bring forth the stories of those unsung heroes from around the world that, despite being miles or generations apart, were learning the same lessons and living the same truths.

The podcast seeks to life spirits in these trying time and motivate its listeners to celebrate smallest of victories in their everyday lives and appreciate things that brings a smile to their face.

As Anupam Kher puts it,”It is a podcast that encapsulates stories and instances from mine and other people’s lives into episodes filled with hope, humor, kindness and love. This year has been tough on all of us and with my podcast I wanted to reach out to each and every one across the country. I want to remind everyone that we live in a beautiful world and all is not lost.”

Anupam Cares will be available to stream on iHeart Podcasts and other podcast platforms Apple and Spotify.