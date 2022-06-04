Anupam Kher praises composer Rohit Sharma for evocative background score of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Published Date - 03:33 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Music is an essential source that gives us immense peace in our lives. ‘The Kashmir Files’ is one of those movies which has left a massive impact on the audience for its stellar performance, direction and besides its haunting music, which gives listeners goosebumps. But do we know the man behind these heartfelt tunes is none other than the talented music composer Rohit Sharma?

Talking about the magnificent tunes given for the movie, actor Anupam Kher, who plays one of the most prominent roles in the film, says, “‘The Kashmir Files’ background score by Rohit Sharma stays with you even after the movie is over. The impact of the movie is truly heightened by the various themes which keep revisiting scene after scene and giving you goosebumps. Rohit is a shy, sensitive, and hard-working artiste who keeps on pushing boundaries with every new assignment. His first movie with me was ‘Buddha In A Traffic Jam’, and he did a fantastic job with nine song tracks and background score.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ is helmed and written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and produced by Zee Studios, and Vivek Agnihotri Creates.

Rohit Sharma, who has a long history in the music industry and has given a massive number of tunes to the industry, has always earned positive reviews. The audience and actors never fail to resonate with him for his dedication and outstanding contribution. “My sole goal is to develop a relationship between the listener and the tunes,” says Rohit Sharma, expressing his pleasure at being acknowledged by the audience.

In a film like ‘Ship Of Theseus’, where he composed and produced the song ‘Naham Janani’, Rohit Sharma has created memorable melodies for the audience. He has also scored music for movies like ‘Buddha In A Traffic Jam’, ‘Anaarkali Of Arrah’, ‘Tashkent Files’, and ‘Maharani 2’.

