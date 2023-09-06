Anupam Kher steals the show with his unique look in ‘The Freelancer’

Anupam Kher portrays the layered and impactful character of Dr Khan in ‘The Freelancer’

Hyderabad: In his over four-decade career span, Anupam Kher has given countless memorable roles and looks. But what is impeccable is that till date, the actor continues to surprise his audience with newness. He did that yet again with his recent appearance in ‘The Freelancer’ that has left the audience in awe of the actor.

Kher portrays the layered and impactful character of Dr Khan in ‘The Freelancer’. While his histrionics are impressive and laudable as always, it’s his unique look for the show that has caught everyone’s eye. Mighty impressed by his look, fans are applauding his versatility and urge to do something new every time.

Neeraj Pandey has had a long-standing collaboration with Anupam Kher. Whenever the two have teamed up on a project, it has certainly worked wonders. Be it ‘Special 26’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Baby’, or ‘MS Dhoni’, Kher has always delivered a character that has stayed with the audience. And ‘The Freelancer’ is no exception.

In the tumultuous times of Indian cinema post Covid, Kher delivered three successes in 2022, including ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Karthikeya’ and ‘Uunchai’. He has many interesting films in the pipeline for this year as well. It started with ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ and ‘IB 71’ earlier this year and now he has ‘Vijay 69’, ‘The Vaccine War’ and ‘Kaagaz 2’ in his kitty, apart from ‘The Signature’.