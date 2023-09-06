Nitesh Tiwari, Tahir Bhasin celebrate 4 years of ‘Chhichhore’

Mumbai: ‘Chhichhore,’ a film by Nitesh Tiwari, completed its fourth year of release, on Wednesday.

Nitish took a stroll down memory lane and expressed his gratitude to the fans for all their love. He captioned the post, “‘Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The’ My heart is full of wonderful memories and gratitude for all the love. #4YearsOfChhichhore #Sushant.” The picture showcased Nitish and the male star cast of the film including Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla.

Actor Tahir Bhasin, who played the role of ‘Derek’ in the movie also took to Instagram and wrote, “4 years of Chhichhore & Derek today! Celebrating this film, the super experience of making it and the memories from set. #Chhichhore #SSR.”

“The video he shared in his post showcased a glimpse of the character he played in ‘Chhichhore.’

‘Chhichhore’ stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, and many more.

The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The story revolves around a group of friends who reunite after several years for a college reunion. The film explores their nostalgic journey through their college days, their friendship, and the various ups and downs they experienced.

It also addresses the pressures and expectations that society places on students and the importance of a balanced approach to life, not just focusing on academic success.

‘Chhichhore’ received positive reviews for its humour, performances, and messages it conveyed about life and friendship.

At the 67th National Film Awards, which were announced in 2021, it went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.