Anupam Kher to Alia Bhatt, celebs share special wishes on Dussehra

By ANI Published Date - 01:40 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, celebs, from Anupam Kher to Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities, shared heartwarming wishes on social media.

Actor Anupam Kher dropped a motion video of Lord Ram on his Instagram and captioned it, “Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious Dussehra! #HappyDussehra to all!”

“Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra,” read the post shared by actor Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story.

Anil Kapoor dropped a special wish and wrote, “HAPPY DUSSEHRA. On this joyous occasion of Dussehra, may good always triumph over evil in your life.” Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra.”

Wishing fans and followers, Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Happy Dussebra. Wishing you and your family a joyous Dussehra.”

Suniel Shetty posted, “May the light of victory shine again, and bring you an abundance of joy, prosperity, and the strength to overcome life’s challenges. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra.”

Allu Arjun uploaded a picture from the shooting set and wished his fans “Happy Dussehra to each and every one of you.”

Rashmika Mandanna posted, “On this special day. May you find the strength to face all adversities with a brave heart. HAPPY DUSSEHRA.”

Rakul Preet Singh shared a post and wrote, “Wishing you a Happy Dussehra filled with the victory of good over evil and the blessings of joy and prosperity.” Neetu Singh wrote, “May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!”

Dussehra is that time of the year when the well-known Ramleela is held, massive fairs are organised and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames.

Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri, however, despite the fact that celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India’s culturally rich country, the festival’s fabric that binds everyone together remains.

