AP: ABS commissioned in Alamanda-Vizianagaram section

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division has successfully commissioned an Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) System between Alamanda (ALM), Korukonda (KUK), and Vizianagaram (VZM).

This new system which replaced the older Panel Interlocking System, covers a distance of 17 route kilometers and consists of three lines:–one UP line, one DOWN line, and one Middle line with two block sections.

The implementation includes the incorporation of 40 automatic signals.

The ABS system involves electronic interlocking system modifications at Alamanda, Korukonda, and Vizianagaram Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) alterations. This upgraded system aims to enhance both safety and operational efficiency. The primary function of the Automatic Block Signalling System (ABS) is to automatically control and manage train movements. This automation leads to improved transportation efficiency and faster train operations within the designated area. Additionally, the ABS system significantly increases the line capacity, enabling more trains to operate in the same section.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad commended the team involved in early completion of the works and said that the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has future plans to upgrade its network with Automatic Block Signalling Systems.

This upgrade was aimed to facilitate the operation of more trains in congested sections while also enhancing overall safety, and marked a significant step towards improving railway operations by employing automation to enhance safety, efficiency, and the capacity to accommodate more train movements, he added.

