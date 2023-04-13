Visakhapatnam: Waltair division gets Rs 640 cr for major projects

The sanctioned projects will enhance the throughput of the trains running through Waltair Division, reduce detention, reduce running time, increase speed and can help in the seamless movement of coaching as well as goods trains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam complex of Waltair Division got a big boost to infrastructure development with the sanctioning of three major, long pending and most important de-bottlenecking infrastructure projects by the Railway Board at one go.

The Division was in need of these very important de-clogging works, waiting for many years, for expansion of its infrastructure which was highlighted at various levels by Divisional Railway Manager- Waltair Anup Satpathy, since he took over the charge.

These projects will greatly solve the most important issues of congestion in the Visakhapatnam area. There is considerable excitement in the Division as it got them approved by the Ministry of Railways in one go. These projects are sanction of 3rd and 4th line between Duvvada- Simhachalam North stations, sanction of 3rd and 4th lines between Vadlapudi-Gate Junction cabin including tie line between Gangavaram Port-Visakhapatnam steel plant, and rail flyover project between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North stations to avoid surface crossing at Simhachalam.

Speaking on the occasion Anup Satpathy said that an amount of Rs 302.25 crore was sanctioned for the 3rd and 4th line between Duvvada- Simhachalam North of length 20.543 km, while Rs 154.28 crore sanctioned for the 12.04 km stretch 3rd and 4th line between Vadlapudi-Gate Junction cabin including tie line between Gangavaram Port-Visakhapatnam steel plant. Besides, Rs 183.65 crore was sanctioned for the flyover project between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North to avoid surface crossing at Simhachalam. These works would be taken up shortly after observing all formalities and calling tenders.

