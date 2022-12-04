AP accords civic reception to President Droupadi Murmu

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President who was presented with the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Published Date - 04:24 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Source: Twitter/President of India.

Vijayawada: President Droupadi Murmu has commended the ruling YSR Congress government for being women friendly in the state.

Replying to a civic reception hosted during her maiden visit to the state by the state government, she thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for their hospitality.

Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion, recalled the contribution of Sarojini Naidu in India’s struggle for independence from the British, and said Sarojini Naidu, daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh, participated in Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Salt Satyagraha’. Andhra Pradesh is holy land with the abode of Sri Venkateswara Swamy located in Tirupati and is blessed by rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Vamsadhara and Nagavali, she noted and also also recalled poet Molla who composed a wonderful epic ‘Molla-Ramayana.’

President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh. She was accorded a warm reception by the Governor, Chief Minister, union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on her arrival in the Vijayawada airport in Gannavaram.