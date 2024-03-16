AP Bhavan land allocated to Telangana, AP

Accordingly, Telangana has been allocated three acres under Sabari Block and 5.24 acres in Pataudi House.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 06:19 PM

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Drawing curtains to the long-pending Andhra Pradesh Bhavan land and properties division issue, the union Home Ministry has issued orders allocating 8.24 acres to Telangana and 11.53 acres to Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has been allotted Godavari block and Swarna Mukhi block in 5.78 acres. This apart, 3.3 acres in Nursing Hostel and 2.39 acres in Pataudi House, State Special Representative at New Delhi Mallu Ravi said in a statement.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have agreed to these allotments. Accordingly, the union Home Ministry had issued orders on March 15 over the division of properties between the two States, he added.

A meeting was held in New Delhi on March 11 and representatives of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had participated to discuss the issue of apportionment of properties of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan.

In terms of value, the total land value of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan was calculated nearly as Rs.9,913 crore. Of these, value of the land with Andhra Pradesh is now Rs.5, 781 crore while that of the land with Telangana is Rs.4,132 crore.