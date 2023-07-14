AP: Chandrababu Naidu cheated DWCRA groups, says YV Subba Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Chandrababu Naidu in the past had promised to waive loans of women's self help groups but cheated them, said YV Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Party government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu in the past had promised to waive loans of women’s self help groups (DWCRA) but cheated them by not keeping the promise, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman and regional coordinator of YSR Congress Party, YV Subba Reddy, said here on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the MEPMA urban market, jointly organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Urban Community Development (UCD) at Siripuram in the city, he pointed out that the YSRCP government accorded top priority for women’s development and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy introduced schemes like Jagananna Asara, YSR Asara, Jagananna cheyuta, Sunna vaddi, and Jagananna Illu only for achieving women’s empowerment. While Chandrababu released only Rs. 300 crore for DWCRA groups, Jagan gave as much as Rs. 3000 crore to the women, he stated.

Later, interacting with reporters, Subba Reddy termed the city party president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu’s resignation from the party was a hasty step. Ramesh Babu was a good leader and he could have talked to him before taking the decision, he felt and added that there were so many leaders who had been working since its inception, and the party should also take care of them.