People in Andhra Pradesh demand Telangana model of development: AP BRS chief

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi AP unit president Dr Thota Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday that people in Andhra Pradesh were demanding the Telangana development model to be replicated in their state.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that the YCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who made fervent appeals to the people for voting his party into power at least for a single term, was totally different today.

All the hopes pinned by the people on the YSRCP government were shattered. The AP government was wasting crores of rupees of public money on publicity drive, he said.

A host of leaders from Anantapur district joined the BRS party under the leadership of Mahbub Basha from Guntur district at the AP BRS camp office in Hyderabad.