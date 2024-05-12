Hyderabad man attempts to cut his tongue for Chandrababu Naidu’s victory

C.Mahesh, a resident of Srinagar Colony in the city, is reported to have resorted to the act in his desire to see Naidu as AP Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 08:07 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a man attempted to cut his tongue using a blade to propitiate the gods for the victory of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

The police found a letter written purportedly by Mahesh which also prayed for the victory of Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in the elections. He also wrote that the TDP – BJP should win between 100 to 145 seats.

Mahesh is reported to have allegedly indulged in similar act in past, praying that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.