AP CID issues notice to TDP

According to information, the notices were served in the name of TDP general secretary and treasurer, asking details of the Rs.27 crore credited to the party account. The CID asked both of them to come to its office on November 18 with the details.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) has issued notices to the Telugu Desam Party office in Mangalagiri seeking details of the cash credited to the party account.

It is alleged that Rs.27 crore was transferred to the TDP account in the skill development scam case and the CID reportedly submitted evidence to the effect to the Anti-Corruption Bureau court, informing the latter that there was need to enquire the TDP auditor in the matter.

The TDP, on its party, had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court saying that the CID was harassing it.