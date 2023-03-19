AP CM releases Rs 698.68 cr to 9.86 lakh students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme

At a function in Tiruvuru near here, he transferred the amount directly into the bank accounts of the mothers of students with the click of a button.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday released Rs.698.68 crore to 9.86 lakh students towards total fee reimbursement under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. At a function in Tiruvuru near here, he transferred the amount directly into the bank accounts of the mothers of students with the click of a button.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that education alone would help poverty alleviation and thanks to the programme, the school dropouts average had come down to 6.62 per cent in the state. The campus placements had also increased from 37,000 in 2018-19 to 85,000 during 2021-22, he disclosed.

Noting that Navaratnalu were introduced only to uplift the poor, Jagan said that any issues with colleges would be sorted out with a phone call to 1092. “There are no Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena programmes anywhere else in the country.

I have taken up the responsibility of total reimbursement of college fee unlike during the previous government where only part-payment was made. The situation where a student dropped out unable to pay the fee should not arise and now 27 lakh students are benefiting from fee reimbursement,” he stated.