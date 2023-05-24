AP releases Rs 703 cr for total fee reimbursement

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that so far Rs 10,636 crore was spent in the scheme to uplift SC,ST, minorities and the poor students socially

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

File Photo

Kovvuru: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday credited Rs.703 crore directly into the bank accounts of mothers of 9.95 lakh students for the quarter ending March this year, under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena total fee reimbursement scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that so far Rs.10,636 crore was spent in the scheme to uplift SC,ST, minorities and the poor students socially. Education is the only weapon that could destroy discrimination and poverty and scale heights in life, he observed.

“The money spent on education is human capital investment. Andhra Pradesh will give the direction to the nation in the coming days. If children are educated, the future generations will prosper,” he pointed out, and added that every family should strive to produce a doctor or collector.