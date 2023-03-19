Agriculture Minister condoles demise of Telangana millet man PV Satheesh

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said Satheesh, who established the Deccan Development Society forty years ago and took up the conservation and promotion of traditional crops as a movement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:19 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy condoled the demise of PV Satheesh, popular as Telangana millet man. He called upon the farmers to continue the legacy of Satheesh by promoting millet cultivation.

In a statement, Niranjan Reddy said Satheesh, who established the Deccan Development Society forty years ago and took up the conservation and promotion of traditional crops as a movement. He recalled that Satheesh organised the “Traditional Crops Fair” during every Sankranti and has been working with the women farmers of Zaheerabad since 1983 for the conservation of traditional crops and started a community radio with them about traditional crops and their importance.

The DDS (Deccan Development Society) founded by them gained international recognition by winning the Equator Prize in the United National Development Programme. The Minister said the demise of PV Satheesh is saddening as 2023 is being celebrated as the International Millet Year. He prayed that Satheesh‘s soul rests in peace and extended his condolences to the family members.

Also Read Telangana: Deccan Development Society founder PV Satheesh passes away