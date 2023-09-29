AP CM YS Jagan launches Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme

The programme is being held for 45 days, and that family doctors will be providing support to the patients suffering from chronic diseases. Under this programme, the health workers will conduct seven types of medical tests including blood sugar at people’s households.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:28 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme at camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan stated that village clinics have been opened in 10,032 secretariats and two doctors have been posted in each primary health centre (PHC). One doctor will see the patients at the clinic while the other doctor will visit households in rural and urban areas, he added.

