AP: Cabinet approves Bills relating to Guaranteed Pension Scheme for govt employees

By ANI Published Date - 10:17 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Bills relating to the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) for government employees and the regularisation of contract employees.

The meeting presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, took key decisions at its meeting held at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The Cabinet approved the Bills relating to the Guaranteed Pension Scheme for Government employees and Regularisation of Contract Employees besides the amendment bills of AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, endowments, PoT of assigned lands, private universities, APSSG, APGST and Bhoodan Acts.Â It has also approved the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksh programme that will run for 45 days from September 30.

The Cabinet has also approved the MoU with the American educational agency International Baccalaureate (IB) and decided to provide house sites to Government employees who do not own houses when they retire, make applicable fee reimbursement and Aarogyasri schemes to the children of the retired employees. The Cabinet has also decided to introduce the Jagananna Civil Services Incentive Programme and allot 50 per cent of seats to tribal youth in the Kurupam Engineering College.

Under the Jagananna Civil Services Incentive Programme, the government will award incentives of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh to the candidates who pass the UPSC Preliminary and Mains examinations respectively, according to a statement from the Chief Ministers office.

The amendment to the Private Universities Act will make it compulsory for all private universities to have ties up with the top 100 foreign universities to provide joint certification to the students, it added.

It will also help bring 35 per cent of seats under the convenor quota in all private colleges, which will transform into universities, as per the official.

It has also decided to allot 10 cents of house site to Tennis player Jaffrin Syed and give her a deputy registrar job in the Cooperative Department.

The Cabinet also gave approval to the zero vacancy policy and filled up 353 vacancies in cancer units of Government hospitals at Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kadapa and 34 teaching and 10 non-teaching posts in Adoni Government College.

The Cabinet approved proposals to fill up one assistant director post in sericulture department, 13 special deputy registrar and 6 deputy registrar posts, 2 engineer posts in electricity department, 40 office subordinate posts and 28 driver posts in the AP High Court, 168 posts in the Nursing Colleges at Vijayawada, Ongole and Eluru, 99 posts in 11Government hospitals and medical colleges, 10 posts in Coastal Zone Management Authority, 5 posts in the Hazardous Activities Tribunal and existing vacancies in the Chief Electoral Office.

The Cabinet has also decided to shift the bulk drugs factory from Kakinada to Nakkapall and allot 1 acre land to the SBI for setting up a rural self-employment training centre at China Mushidivada at Visakhapatnam, 7acres 45 cents to Guntur-based Viswa Manava Samaikyata Sansad for the construction of mother and child hospital and 5 acres for the tourism department to construct a convention center.

The Cabinet also approved the decision to release 9 life convicts from prison on the occasion of Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav and also make all university recruitments through APPSC.

