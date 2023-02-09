AP coastline witnesses alarming erosion

Visakhapatnam: As much as 294.89 km or 28.7 per cent of the Andhra Pradesh coastline is under varying degrees of erosion, according to union Minister of State for Earth sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Replying to a question by BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on the extent of erosion of AP coastline and its impact on the state’s coastal economy on Thursday, the minister revealed some alarming facts about coastal erosion based on a study by National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR). The districts which have seen the highest erosion of the coastline are East Godavari (89.25 kms), Krishna (57.55 kms), Nellore (53.32 kms), Visakhapatnam (25.81 kms) and Srikakulam (25.12 kms).

Asked about the factors causing coastal erosion in AP, Dr. Jitendra Singh replied that the natural factors (tropical cyclones, monsoon floods, sea level rise, extreme events etc.) and anthropogenic factors (like ports/ harbours, damming of rivers) are responsible for coastal erosion.

On the impact of the receding, he said that coastline erosion would cause loss of land/ habitat and the livelihood of fishermen in terms of losing the space for parking boats, mending nets and fishing operations. Visakhapatnam city was also experiencing erosion over the past three decades and negative effects include loss of tourist beach and coastal roads of about 3.5 km., he stated.

Reacting to the serious ecological concern, Narasimha Rao said that he would request the Central government to formulate a strong action plan to prevent coastal erosion and start this action plan from Visakhapatnam, a beautiful coastal tourist city and home to lakhs of fishermen depending on the sea for their livelihood. He also stated that he would organize public debate with the participation of eminent people to create awareness about the vital issue.