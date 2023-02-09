Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy calls for effective revenue generation system

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the officials to study different revenue generating policies and practices in vogue in the states which are performing better than Andhra Pradesh so that the State can implement improvised policies.

At a review meeting on revenue generating departments held here on Thursday, officials told the Chief Minister that the State is gradually overcoming Covid-19 blues while GST and other revenues are closer to targets.

They explained that the GST gross collections in the State till Dec 2022 stood at 26.2 per cent as against the national average of 24.8 percent surpassing Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in which the GST collections stood at 17.3 %, 24.9% and 20.2 % respectively.

He was also informed that the GST collections in the state which stood at Rs, 26,360.28 crore by end of January 2022 went up to Rs 28,181.86 crores by January 2023, recording a hike of 6.91% in the same period.

When GST and excise collections, professional taxes and taxes on petrol are seen together, the collections stood at Rs. 43,206.03 crore by January 2023 as against the target of Rs. 46,231 crore, they explained, adding the State achieved 94 % of the targets fixed for tax collection.

The officials explained to him that the tax collections are improving gradually as they have brought key changes in tax collection methods by introducing liberalised policies, making use of data analytics, improving the functioning of the department and by providing proper training to the staff. They also revealed that tax officials are functioning with full transparency and extending improvised services to the taxpayers and divulged that centralised registration units have been established at divisional level and tax assessment systems have been made automatic.