AP Deputy CM inaugurates regional prohibition, excise laboratory worth Rs 2.5 cr

Regional Prohibition and Excise Laboratory was established at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:47 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy on Thursday inaugurated the newly established Regional Prohibition and Excise Laboratory at Andhra University, an official release said.

The newly inaugurated facility has been built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. After the inauguration, Swamy, who is also holding the Prohibition and Excise portfolio said, “The quality as well as speed of tests of adulterated liquor, natu Sara, Ganja and narcotic drugs could be increased by using advanced equipment.”

He further said that Andhra Pradesh is the most prestigious state in the country to have a state-of-the-art excise laboratory, as per the statement. State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and former Chairman YV Subbareddy were also present on the occasion.