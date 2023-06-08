AP EAPCET 2023 results to release on June 12

In a statement issued on Monday, EAPCET Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy stated that the results will be revealed on June 12.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:47 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur is set to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023) result next week.

In a statement issued on Monday, EAPCET Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy stated that the results will be revealed on June 12.

Engineering admission examinations were held from May 15 to 19, while Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exams were taken on the 22nd and 23rd. Approximately 93.38 percent of students took the EAPCET tests, which were held in two sessions each day. 2,24,724 students took the engineering department exams, and 90,573 students took the pharmacy and agricultural department exams. The counseling dates will be announced one or two days after the results.